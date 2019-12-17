Parking restrictions in place for Catskill snow plowing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Catskill is initiating some parking restrictions Tuesday evening as the village steps up its snow removal effort following Tuesday’s winter weather.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 17th at 8 a.m. all residents should park their vehicles on the even side of the street until 8 p.m.,

From 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, residents should park their vehicles on the odd side of the street.

Vehicles should continue to be moved to the opposite side of the street every 12 hours, until the snow emergency has been cancelled. The snow emergency will remain in place until all snow has been removed from village streets.

There will also be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night to ensure that Main Street is clear of snow. The municipal parking lots will be available to residents who usually park on Main Street.

Cars found in violation of the village’s snow emergency will be towed at the owner’s expense. Residents can call the Village of Catskill Police Department at 518-943-2244 for additional information.