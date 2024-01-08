CATSKILL, NY (NEWS10) — We’ve made it through the snow, now it’s time for some rain. Capital Region communities like Catskill could be facing flooding when another storm arrives Tuesday into Wednesday.

Carolee Vizzie and Tami Lacy went for their daily walk in Catskill today taking advantage of the melting snow and warming temperatures.

“We walk every day for exercise,” said Vizzie.“ “Absolutely, we like to stay in great shape, and around here, the weather’s been cooperating, so here we’re out as long as it’s not a blizzard and refrozen we will be out” added Lacy.

Catskill saw about 7 inches of snow. The ladies’ walk however might be hampered 1-3 inches of rain forecasted over the next two days. For the pair, flooding is always a concern.

“You can see behind this is the Catskill creek, and whenever flooding occurs, it happens here,” said Lacy.

NEWS10 meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth reports that the Catskill Creek, the Kaaterskill Creek, and the Hudson River are all cause for concern. That flood risk is compounded by snowmelt.

Catskill’s 7 inches of snow comes out to around 0.7 inches of water, add that to the forecasted 1-3 inches of rain. Areas higher in elevation have slightly more snow and have the potential to see more rainfall. All that runoff has to run downstream and eventually into the Hudson creating more flood concern.

“…And the high school is just down the road the Catskill High School and you know all the communities right here. They always have a concern when flooding is in the forecast” Lacy informed us.

Catskill School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Wilson released a statement saying in short: “…January 9th, we are canceling all after-school activities for tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9th. We will monitor the storm conditions through tomorrow to see if an early dismissal is warranted”.

The Hudson Police Department says they will be plowing main roads affected by the weekend snow. They did not give word on the upcoming rain, referring us to the DPW who would not comment. As for Carolee and Tami’s daily walks with the forecasted rain: “We’ll wear our rain boots” as long as the temperature isn’t bad but we’re not gonna trench through water knee-high so we’re smart like that” said Lacy.

The pair continued their walk under the glow of the low winter sun.