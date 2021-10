CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill Police Department is attempting to locate 20-year-old Isabella Cioto. Police said Isabella is a consumer at an assisted living home.

Isabella was last seen October 12 around 3 p.m. in the area of Honey Suckle Lane in Catskill. Police said she left home on foot wearing a white jacket, black leggings and white sneakers.

If you see or locate Isabella, you can contact the Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.