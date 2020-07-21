Catskill police make arrest for illegal dumping following DEC announcement

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill Police Department announced an arrest was made because of a concerned citizen who witnessed illegal dumping.

Police said on Tuesday morning, an arrest was made in Dutchmans Landing because a concerned citizen contacted the police department when they witnessed a person illegally dumping garbage in the park.

Police would like to thank the public for their help with the illegal dumping complaints that have been received in the village parks. They said, only with the help of the community is it possible to keep the area a safe and beautiful place to live.

Citizens are urged and encouraged to keep their eyes open for all crimes in the area and report them to the Catskill Police Department at (518)-943-2244.

