CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catskill Police Department announced late Friday night snow removal will be taking place at the municipal parking lots located on Main Street at Willard Alley and Wilson Court. The lots will be closed on Monday, February 28 from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

During the overnight hours Monday, people who normally park in the parking lots may park along Main Street. If you park in either parking lot in violation of the posting and hinder snow removal, you will be ticketed and towed.

Questions may be directed to the Catskill Police Department at (518) 943-2244.