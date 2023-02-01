CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday afternoon, State Troopers pulled over a 2005 GMC pickup truck for vehicle and traffic violations. Troopers interviewed both the driver and the passenger and found that the passenger, Anthony R. Alford, 31, was in possession of a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Alford was arrested and charged with eight counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, and Resisting Arrest. Alford was released on an appearance ticket.