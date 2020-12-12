Catskill Fortnightly Club Hosts Holiday Lights Decorating Contest

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Fortnightly Club of Catskill hosts a Holiday Lights Decorating Contest with the winners being announced on Facebook December 19, at 7 p.m. All winners, except for the People Choice winner, will be announced live on Facebook. The Peoples Choice winner will be announced live on Facebook on the 29 at 7 p.m.

“The premise behind this is enjoying the holidays with our families and still being safe,” said Fortnightly Club President Lisa Leone-Beers. “Having family time while checking out people’s magical creations. Maybe stopping by one of your favorite coffee shops and restaurants to get some hot cocoa and listen to holiday music at the same time. Or singing in the car together enjoying our beautiful town, we call Catskill, while still social distancing. COVID may have taken some things away from us this past year but not the joy of holiday magic.”

The contest is open to all residents of the Town of Catskill. If you are interested in participating, email thefestivaloftrees@yahoo.com or send a private message on Facebook via Festival of Trees.