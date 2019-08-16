Catskill Distilling Company celebrates Woodstock’s 50th

BETHEL, N.Y. (NEWS10)—On both sides of CR 117, just before you turn on Hurd Rd, sits one of the first modern distilleries in New York State. Catskill Distilling is owned and run by Stacy Cohen, who first came to the area when she was 11 just weeks before Woodstock.

And today as people lined up to head into the 50th anniversary event they are stopping in. There’s plenty of food, spirits, and across the street an art gallery. Everything is open year-round except the restaurant which closes for a short time in the winter.