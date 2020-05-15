Catskill cow on the mend after losing best friend of 13 years

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the end of an era.

For as long as they can remember, it’s been Amos and Jesse against the world. The cows first connected when they both relocated to the Catskill Animal Sanctuary 13 years ago.

Last month, Jesse unexpectedly passed away, leaving Amos without his best friend.

While cows have different ways of mourning, Amos has found comfort in one of his human caretakers.

