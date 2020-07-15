CATSKILL, N.Y.(NEWS10)–The Village of Catskill Board of Trustees rejected a proposal by the Hudson/Catskill Housing Coalition at their June 30th meeting. The plan was to paint a large Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street, starting close to the Greene County Office building and heading south towards the traffic light.

The board proposed several alternative sites, including Water Street. Sadie Wilburn, a grandmother of 18, said the areas the city choose are predominantly black areas of the village, and the mural needs to be seen by the population. The Hudson/Catskill Housing Coalition rejected all alternative sites also.

Seeley and the board came up with an alternative that would have the Black Lives Matter message put on banners that would be hung across Main Street and up on Route 9W by Walmart.

The village board of trustees president Vincent Seeley said the board 100% supports the message of Black Lives Matter.

Wilburn would like to see Black Lives Matter painted on the street and put on banners, so the message is everywhere.

Talks are on going between the village board and Hudson/Catskill Housing Coalition.

LATEST STORIES