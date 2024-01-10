MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four years ago Luna Pelton was named the youngest person to climb all Catskill peaks that are 3,500 feet or higher and she was just four years old at the time. Over the weekend that record was broken by none other than her little sister, Enya.

The Pelton family hikes together nearly every weekend, and it doesn’t matter if they have to brave through the elements, rain, snow or sleet. Dad Jason Pelton said introducing his three young daughters to hiking will teach them fundamental life lessons.

“As far as setting goals in life and accomplishing them, that’s a big part of it for us,” said Jason.

Enya was 224 days younger than Luna when she completed the hike to the final peak. She was excited to set the new record but for her older sister Luna? She said, “It’s a little annoying though.”

Enya was able to fulfill the requirements for the Catskill 3500 Club on Saturday, joining both her older sister Gaia and Luna.

“I’m proud to have been able to do it with them, and be alongside them along the way. To live it…the memories, there’s so many, it’s amazing,” said Jason.

She couldn’t have accomplished the challenge without her older sisters blazing the trails before her. “I learned a lot with Luna and of course it carries through to the other two,” said Jason.

Michael Bongar is the president of the Catskill 3500 Club and he shared a special message to the three girls.

“I’ve run into you guys a number of times and I hope to keep running into you guys on the mountains on the trails,” said Bongar.

Their favorite part about hiking? Using their arms and legs as they scramble up boulders. And their favorite peak? Balsam Lake Mountain because of the incentives, a treasure chest hidden under a rock at the top filled with small toys, markers and pencil sharpeners. They light up when they approach the fire tower at the top of the peak.

“That’s really what it’s all about, the kids really seem to love it,” said Bongar.

Jason said it’s emotional seeing his daughters achieve goals at such a young age.

“It’s been the best part of my life hiking with these guys. I really enjoy being out there and I’ve learned, you know, I think how to love them more,” said Jason.

Enya will receive her membership certificate, and a patch recognizing her for the youngest completion, at the Catskill 3500 Club’s annual dinner on July 27.

“Welcome to the three young ladies, we can’t wait to see you at the annual dinner,” said Bongar.