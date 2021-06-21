Catholic Church debate on Biden receiving communion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Members of The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have voted to draft a statement on the meaning of the “Eucharist in the life of the Church.” The document, if approved, would allow bishops the choice to deny communion to catholic politicians who have pro-choice views when it comes to abortion, such as President Joe Biden.

The Vatican cautioned the bishops against the move.



Nearly 60 Democratic congressional members have signed a letter opposing the denial of communion, including congressman Paul Tonko.



Since the document has not been drafted or approved, the Albany Roman Catholic dioceses is urging people not form opinions on it just yet, adding the church has always had guidelines on receiving communion.

In a statement, Mary DeTurris Poust said, “If Bishop Scharfenberger wanted to address the issue of Communion with a Catholic politician, or with any other Catholic for that matter, he would do so privately and confidentially. The state of one’s soul is about as private as things get, and Bishop is not likely to use a public forum for a deeply personal matter.”