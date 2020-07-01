Catholic Charities to host food distribution drive in Amsterdam

 AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, Centro Civico of Amsterdam and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York are teaming up to host a food distribution drive Wednesday morning.

The drive is part of the Catholic Charities’ mobile outreach initiative, CC MOVE, and is an effort to provide emergency food at a time when many are struggling due to the ongoing pandemic. 

The initiative is being used by Catholic Charities to recognize and address food deserts in the area.

The distribution will begin at Centro Civico in Amsterdam at 9:30 AM. The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. 

There will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line, and a walk-in line.

