Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany to host food drive Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to host a food drive in Albany Monday morning.

The food drive is an effort to provide food at a time when many are struggling. The distribution begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Pastoral Center at 40 N Main Avenue.

The event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

Catholic Charities has three additional food distributions scheduled for the City of Albany this month:

Tuesday, July 16, 9:30 AM at Centro Civico, 230 Green St., Albany, NY

9:30 AM at Centro Civico, 230 Green St., Albany, NY Tuesday, July 23, 9:30 AM at 833 Broadway, Albany, NY

Thursday, July 25, 9:30 AM at Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany, NY

