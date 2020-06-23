Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany to host food distribution

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York are teaming up to host a mass food distribution in the City of Albany Tuesday morning.

The distribution is open to the public and will start at 833 Broadway at 10 a.m.

There will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line.

Catholic Charities has 2 additional food distributions scheduled for the City of Albany later this month:

Thursday, July 25, 9:30 AM at Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany, NY

Tuesday, July 30, 10:00 AM at Centro Civico, 230 Green St., Albany, NY

