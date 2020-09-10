Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany hosting food distribution

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All are welcome to a mass food distribution in the city of Albany Thursday morning. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York are teaming up again to help residents facing layoffs, furloughs, and food insecurity.
The distribution is open to the public and start at 9:30 a.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue.
There will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line and a walk-in line.
Catholic Charities has another food distribution scheduled at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 501 4th Avenue in Troy on Friday.
Catholic Charities, the Regional Food Bank, and other local community partners have served about 50,000 people over 500 tons of fresh, frozen, and non-perishable food—that’s over a million pounds—so far this year.
