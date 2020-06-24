Catholic Charities to hold Food Distribution Event

Breaking News
ALBANY (NEWS10) – On Thursday, June 25, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, the Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York are teaming up to host a mass food distribution in the City of Albany.

Food distribution will begin at the Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church at 9:30 AM. The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. there will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line, and a walk-in line. Due to traffic concerns, anyone who goes is asked not to arrive prior to the 9:30 start time.

This year Catholic Charities and the Regional Food Bank have distributed over 355 tons of food.

