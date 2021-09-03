Catholic Charities Disabilities Services holding interviews throughout September

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each Friday in September, Catholic Charities Disabilities Services will be conducting open interviews for multiple positions.

Job Openings:

  • Direct Support Professionals
  • Community Support Professionals
  • Residential Site Supervisors
  • Shift Supervisors. 

Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Catholic Charities’ offices at 1 Park Place in Albany, NY. Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Catholic Charities is hiring for part-time and full-time positions across all shifts with flexible hours. No experience is needed and job training and shadowing is available. 

Applicants are asked to please bring your resume. Staff will be on site to conduct interviews and assist with job applications.

Applicants can contact Sarah Hutchings at (518) 724-1833 with questions.

