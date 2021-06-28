Catching up with ‘Skeeter Creek’ guitarist ahead of Freedom Park concert

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Modern country band Skeeter Creek returns to Scotia’s Freedom Park at 7pm Monday after the popular concert series went virtual last year. News10s Mary Wilson caught up with the band’s founder and guitarist who says live music is back and better than ever!

“The virtual concerts were great and they served their purpose initially, but it’s very difficult performing with no audience all the time. You get to the point where you really miss that energy in the crowd, the crowd feedback,” said Joe Kulewicz.

The family friendly concert at Freedom Park is one of their most popular, and Kulewicz is expecting a big turnout.

“We’ve had some pretty epic crowds are in the last five or six years. There are people there as soon as 3 or 4 in the afternoon, so you definitely want to get there early and find yourself a good spot,” he said.

After taking some time off amid the pandemic, Kulewicz says the band and the fans are ready to get back out there.

“I think it’s the atmosphere. I think music itself is a healing tool for many people. They need to be with people, they need to relax and have a good time and music is just a catalyst for that. So I think, altogether, it’s a great combination that people missed. I know I did,” he said.