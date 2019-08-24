Cat up for adoption weighs 26 pounds

PHILADELPHIA – This kitty on the hefty side is in need of a forever home.

“Bee-Jay” is also known as “Mister B.”

The two-year-old feline is at the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia waiting to be adopted.

He weighs in at 26 pounds!

The shelter calls him a big cat with a big heart.

Their tweet describes “Mister B” as a “chonk,” which according to urban dictionary is an “aggressively chubby housecat.”

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

If you’re interested in adopting him, visit the shelter website:

https://www.facebook.com/163864576977633/posts/2725751080788957?s=1226964832