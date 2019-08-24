Cat up for adoption weighs 26 pounds

PHILADELPHIA – This kitty on the hefty side is in need of a forever home.

“Bee-Jay” is also known as “Mister B.”

The two-year-old feline is at the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia waiting to be adopted.

He weighs in at 26 pounds!

The shelter calls him a big cat with a big heart.

Their tweet describes “Mister B” as a “chonk,” which according to urban dictionary is an “aggressively chubby housecat.”

If you’re interested in adopting him, visit the shelter website:
https://www.facebook.com/163864576977633/posts/2725751080788957?s=1226964832

