Cat rescued from Saratoga County snowbank

ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Round Lake resident found more than she bargained for when she was digging out her truck after Wednesday’s snowstorm. Underneath the vehicle she found a two-year-old tabby, who had sheltered from the storm before being buried by the plows.

The cat was scared, exhausted and freezing, but had somehow survived the ordeal. His rescuer, Andrea Klotz, warmed him up and gave him some food and water, alongside a good amount of TLC, before taking him to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter.

There the cat, who his rescuers named “Jack Frost”, was diagnosed with low blood count, anaemia and feline leukaemia. The good news is, with love, care and the right medication Jack could live another three to five years if not even longer after his diagnosis.

Work is underway to find Jack’s owners. If they cannot be traced, and he’s healthy enough, the tabby will be listed on the Saratoga County Animal Shelter’s adoption page.

If you are thinking of adopting and don’t want to wait, the shelter has plenty of other pets currently looking for a home.