MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A cat that was lost nearly five years ago is being reunited with his owner.

According to the Mowhawk Hudson Humane Society, A woman lost her beloved cat Mario nearly five years ago about 20 minutes outside of Saratoga County.

On Monday, Mario was found and brought to the M.H.H.S by Cohoes Animal Control on June 15th.

He was identified via microchip and is currently being treated for a minor infection.

Mario is now said to be about 11 years old.