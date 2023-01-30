ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A cat that was found abandoned on Friday is now safe and being cared for by Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The cat, now named Newt, was found in a bag alongside trash cans on Sherman Street near Henry Johnson Blvd and brought to the Humane Society by Albany animal control.

Newt is currently 6 pounds and is described to have a sweet temperament. The MHHS has already been receiving adoption inquiries but says that once she becomes available, she will be listed on their website.

Investigations into the abandonment are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humane Society at (518) 434-8128 or Albany Police at (518) 438-4000.