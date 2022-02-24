CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Snow Emergency will be in effect in the village of Castleton-on-Hudson starting Thursday night. There will be several rules and regulations in place to make sure snow can be cleared from village streets.

The Snow Emergency will start Thursday, February 24, at 9 p.m. It will end at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 25.

Restrictions:

North Main Street: Park on the west side of the street (The River side)

South Main Street: While it is snowing park on the east side of the road (The Store side), when the snow stops, move to the west side

Everyone else: On odd days, like February 25, park on the even side of the road. On even days, like February 24, park on the odd side of the road

Hills: There is no parking on hills in the village including; Stimpson Avenue, Green Avenue, Scott Avenue and Seaman Avenue

Those who do not have a driveway can park in the following lots:

Sacred Heart Church on Stimpson Avenue

Trinity Lutheran Church on Green Avenue

Behind the fire house

The two village-owned parking lots off South Main Street. One is across from the post office next to Grant’s and the other is next to the diner/across from The Store.

Several communities have declared a Snow Emergency ahead of Friday’s storm. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast from the Storm Tracker Weather Team.