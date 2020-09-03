Castleton man admits to bilking more than half a million dollars from employer

Jonathan Adams mug shot

Jonathan Adams, 38, of Castleton, pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree on Thursday.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jonathan Adams, 38, of Castleton, pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree on Thursday, according to the Albany County District Attorney. He admitted he stole $517,773 by diverting a large number of invoice payments from commercial customers to his personal bank account.

The theft occurred between 2015 and 2019, while he was employed at a vendor of music merchandise in the City of Albany.

 Adams faces up to two to six years in State Prison when sentenced on October 29. He will also be ordered to pay $450,000 in restitution.

An investigation conducted by the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit and the Albany Police Department let to his arrest.

