HBO casting local extras for projects in Albany and Troy

ALBANY/TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for Troy and Albany area locals—men, women, and children—for paid extra work in in two upcoming HBO properties.

No acting experience is required. To be considered, register online for free. Casting directors want people who are legally able to work in the U.S. and have generally open and flexible availability. Mandatory COVID testing will be provided by the production before filming.

‘The Gilded Age’

Filming for “The Gilded Age,” set in 1881, is scheduled to take place in Troy in May and June. Specifically, casting directors are looking for women with long hair in natural colors. You can register at the link above or send an email. When registering, be sure to:

• Select Troy and Albany as your employment area

• Upload a recent photo that shows your current hair length

If emailing, include “TROY” in the subject line, and please include the following in the body of your message:

Name

Phone

Union status (SAGAFTRA or nonunion)

Height

Weight

Clothing size

Current photos showing your current look and hair color/length

If cast, you would be required to attend a costume fitting in April prior to the start of shooting.

‘The White House Plumbers’

Grant Wilfley Casting is also casting for the HBO limited series “The White House Plumbers,” which tells the true story of the Watergate masterminds. They are seeking Albany locals, men, women, and children, to portray 1970s types. Filming will take place in Albany beginning late summer and early fall 2021.

To be considered, register at the link above or send an email. When registering:

Select Albany, New York as your employment area

Upload at least two recent photos

When emailing submissions, write “Albany” in the subject line and include: