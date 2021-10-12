Casting call for ‘Billions’ filming in Bolton Landing this month

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want to be an extra in a TV show? “Billions,” a Showtime series, is looking for locals to play extras in during filming in Bolton Landing.

The show is looking for extras to portray upscale hotel guests and staff. Everyone should be local or willing to travel to Bolton Landing. You must be 18 or older to work.

Filming is taking place on October 27 and 28. Extras would need to be available for one or both days.

“Billions” has a mandatory vaccination and COVID testing policy. Extras must be fully vaccinated for employment. COVID testing will take place the day before filming on both days.

Submissions can be emailed to billions@gwcnyc.com and should include:

Name

Whether you are SAG-AFTRA or not

Phone number

Height and weight

Current photo of yourself

Confirmation you are over 18

Availability

If you have a car and are local

The extra work is paid.