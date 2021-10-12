Casting call for ‘Billions’ filming in Bolton Landing this month

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want to be an extra in a TV show? “Billions,” a Showtime series, is looking for locals to play extras in during filming in Bolton Landing.
The show is looking for extras to portray upscale hotel guests and staff. Everyone should be local or willing to travel to Bolton Landing. You must be 18 or older to work.
Filming is taking place on October 27 and 28. Extras would need to be available for one or both days.
“Billions” has a mandatory vaccination and COVID testing policy. Extras must be fully vaccinated for employment. COVID testing will take place the day before filming on both days.
Submissions can be emailed to billions@gwcnyc.com and should include:
- Name
- Whether you are SAG-AFTRA or not
- Phone number
- Height and weight
- Current photo of yourself
- Confirmation you are over 18
- Availability
- If you have a car and are local
The extra work is paid.
