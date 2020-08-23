Cast unveiled in new ‘Suicide Squad’ film

(CNN) — Villains galore! Warner Bros. Pictures released a teaser trailer on Saturday, unveiling an impressive cast of bad guys and gals that will be featured in a new film “The Suicide Squad.”

The film, set to be released in August of 2021, will be the sequel to “Suicide Squad” which focused on one of DC’s most popular villains, Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie is set to return for her role as Harley alongside Viola Davis as “Amanda Waller.”

Other notable additions include Idris Elba as “Bloodsport,” Pete Davidson as “Blackguard” and John Cena as “Peacemaker.”

The teaser was released during the “DC Fandome” — a virtual convention for DC Comics.