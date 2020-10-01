‘Cash for Coats’ drive launched in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2020 “Cash for Coats Drive” has kicked off in Albany. The drive aims to raise funds to purchase new winter clothing items for Albany school children in need.

In the 12 years the initiative has run, over 8,000 new winter coats and tens of thousands of new winter accessories to Albany’s children in need.

Organizers are aiming to break last year’s record-setting total, which saw both corporate sponsors and private donors chip in.

The drive is set to run all through October and on until November 6.

Here’s how you can contribute toward the purchase of winter clothing:

On October 1, Girl Blue will be performing in the Cash for Coats stream. Future streams are still to be announced.

The drive is being presented by the City of Albany, Lodge’s Department Store, Burke Companies, The United Way of the Greater Capital Region and Dr. Edward Wladis.

