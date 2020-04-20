Caseworker: Child abuse going unreported during awareness month

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. People spread awareness by lining their yards with blue pinwheels, symbolizing that every kid has a right to a childhood. Increased awareness has not led to increased calls, however.
Belmont County Children Service Director Christine Parker says that, although abuse does not stop while the pandemic halts everyday life, abuse reports are down.
Stress levels are high, parents are without jobs, and now children who are victims of abuse can’t escape by heading off to school, or even to a friend’s house or the playground. The trickiest part is that, because of social distancing, the average citizen may not see anything to report, because children aren’t out and about.
First responders for children are still answering calls and going out with the Sheriff’s Department. As their jobs continue, communities still have a vital role to play in the process of reporting abuse.
While social distancing, you can still reach out and ask questions like, “How are you doing?” If you have a reasonable suspicion, you can call (800) 4-A-Child. Or locally, you can reach out to Prevent Child Abuse NY, even during the pandemic.
