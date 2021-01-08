Cases tied to four schools in Warren County COVID update for Jan. 8

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 37 recoveries. The county is keeping track of 432 active coronavirus cases.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reported a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 7.6%.

Friday’s new cases included infections related to four county school districts.

Two cases were confirmed at North Warren Central School District.

Johnsburg Central School District confirmed one new case at their elementary school. In a statement, Superintendent Michael Markwica said the individual was last in the building on Jan. 7, and that students were learning remotely on Friday as contact tracing continued.

Three new cases were confirmed at Hadley-Luzerne Central School; two at the high school, one at the elementary school. Superintendent Beecher Baker said the two high school cases occurred after not being on campus for several days, meaning there was no direct risk of exposure. The elementary school case has been determined to pose no significant risk of further exposure.

Six cases were confirmed at Queensbury Union Free School District; one at the elementary building, three at the middle school, and two at the high school. All but one student had not been on campus since December, meaning no significant risk of spread. One middle school case was last in the building on Jan. 5, and those in close proximity have been notified.

Five county cases are hospitalized, with three discharged since Thursday. The remaining 427 cases are considered mild.

Warren County also said that a third vaccine clinic was held on Thursday for individuals in Phase 1A of New York’s vaccination plan. So far, the county, Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters have given out a combined total of approximately 2,689 vaccines.