Cases still rising in Washington County, COVID report shows

Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WASHINGTON_634x356

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, August 12, Washington County gave out their daily COVID case showing another increase in cases.

COVID stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  199 (+ 24)
  • COVID Active Cases: 61 (+ 5)
  • COVID Confirmed Cases: 2,943 (+ 11)
  • COVID Recovered: 2,843 (+ 6)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 4 (+ 2)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 39 (No Change)

Since Wednesday’s, August 11 report, 11 new COVID cases were added/processed, there were six new recoveries of active cases, four current cases are hospitalized. Three of the 11 new cases have ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the eight remaining cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the 11 new cases added, one had been fully vaccinated (received the J&J vaccine) and is currently hospitalized.

