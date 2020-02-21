Interactive Radar

Cases of flu are down across New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Health Department says that the number of flu cases in New York are going down.

However, there have been three pediatric flu deaths this past week.

The number of lab confirmed cases has gone down by 17 percent.

Last week alone, there were more than 14,000 cases reported to the state.

The number of weekly hospitalizations is down 23 percent, with more than 1,500 New Yorkers affected.

