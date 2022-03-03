ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- COVID-19 relief funding through expanded unemployment benefits, business loans, and other aid helped many struggling families in the U.S. It also provided a way for people to take advantage of programs stealing away an estimated $100 billion, the Secret Service announced in December.

In his State of the Union, President Joe Biden said that a chief officer would be appointed to track down people who have committed COVID relief fraud. Under the U.S. Attorney General’s office, the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force has already been working to build cases against people who took advantage of COVID relief funding.

The Task Force has kept a running list of cases that have been publicly charged on its website. A handful of those cases were in New York. Out of 104 cases listed nationwide, five were in New York. Florida has the most cases listed (23), followed by Georgia (15). Texas has the third most cases, 11. Individuals named in New York cases swindled millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

COVID relief fraud cases in New York

U.S. versus Hashim Campbell

Campbell was charged with providing false documents like W2’s to help people falsely obtain $3 million in PPP loans and charging a fee of the loans to provide the false documentation.

Campbell was charged with providing false documents like W2’s to help people falsely obtain $3 million in PPP loans and charging a fee of the loans to provide the false documentation. U.S. versus Anuli Okeke

Okeke was charged as a co-conspirator in connection with the U.S. Attorney General’s case against Hashim Campbell.

Okeke was charged as a co-conspirator in connection with the U.S. Attorney General’s case against Hashim Campbell. U.S versus Adam Arena and Amanda Gloria

Arena and Gloria were charged with fraudulently obtaining $1 million in COVID relief funding.

Arena and Gloria were charged with fraudulently obtaining $1 million in COVID relief funding. U.S. versus Christian Johnson

Johnson was charged with submitting multiple PPP applications with fraudulent documents. Court documents show he obtained six loans each between $300,000 and $695,000.

Johnson was charged with submitting multiple PPP applications with fraudulent documents. Court documents show he obtained six loans each between $300,000 and $695,000. U.S. versus Larry Jordan et. al.

Jordan along with other individuals were charged with submitting at least eight fraudulent PPP loan applications.

The New York Attorney General’s (AG) office has also leveled charges against people who committed COVID relief-related fraud. There have been multiple cases, but the AG’s office doesn’t have a list of the cases listed on its website, nor do they keep a list of cases, per a spokesperson from the agency.