Cases increasing in Washington County COVID report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, August 31, Washington County gave their daily COVID update.
COVID Statistics:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 258 (+ 1)
- COVID Active Cases: 90 (+ 6)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,137 (+ 16)
- COVID Recovered: 3,006 (+ 10)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 4 (+ 1)
- COVID Related Deaths: 41 (No Change)
Since Monday, August 30 report, 16 new COVID cases were added/processed, there were 10 new recoveries of active cases, four current cases are hospitalized. Our Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying 11 of the 16 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the remaining five cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the Tuesday, August 31 new cases added, six have been fully vaccinated (three received the Pfizer series, three received the Moderna series).
