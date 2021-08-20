Cases go down in latest Washington County COVID report

Posted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, August 20, Washington County released their latest COVID report.

COVID stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  211 (- 27)
  • COVID Active Cases: 60 (- 10)
  • COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,017 (+ 4)
  • COVID Recovered: 2,918 (+ 14)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 5 (- 1)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 39 (No Change)

Since Thursday, August 19 report, four new COVID cases were added/processed, there were 14 new recoveries of active cases, five current cases are hospitalized. Three of the four new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the remaining case has no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the Friday, August 20 new cases added, none have been fully vaccinated.

