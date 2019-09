PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Casella Waste Systems announced it acquired some trash and recycling assets from Republic Services.

Casella says as part of the acquisition it now handles the service contract for trash and recycling in the City of Pittsfield.

Officials say the acquisition will not incur any changes.

For service-related inquiries please call (413)-442-8390. For all other questions, please call the Department of Public Services at (413)-499-9330.