‘Case tracker dashboard’ launched for SUNY colleges and universities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An online “case tracker dashboard” has been launched to help monitor coronavirus cases across the State University of New York system. The dashboard is designed to provide real time, up-to-date information on COVID-19 cases, testing, and quarantine and isolation space availability across SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities.

On Sunday afternoon, the tracker showed over 2,200 cases across the university system, with just under 2,000 of those estimated to be students. The tracker also said over 36,000 tests, including over 18,000 pool or batch tests, had been performed.

With the launching of this new COVID-19 Case Tracker dashboard, everyone can now access that same data. Controlling this virus is a team effort. As we ask everyone to rise to the challenge and act responsibly, we owe students, faculty, staff, and surrounding communities transparent, easily-accessible, up-to-date case information. If we are all informed and resolve to work together to make data-driven decisions in the interest of public safety, we can keep COVID-19 cases down and have a successful semester.” Chancellor Jim Malatras

State University of New York

The case tracker will also provide data for individual campuses. Data will be reported by campuses every 24 hours and added to the dashboard daily.

The tracker’s launch follows the development of a number of incidents in the SUNY system, including: an ongoing outbreak at SUNY Oneonta, that has reported over 500 cases so far, and suspensions at both SUNY Cobleskill and UAlbany after COVID-19 protocols were breached.

