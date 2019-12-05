Case of whooping cough confirmed at Amsterdam High School

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam High School has confirmed a case of whooping cough at the school in November.

The school says the student was contagious from November 4 through November 11. The case of pertussis was confirmed on November 26.

The Montgomery County Public Health Department has been monitoring the situation and says the high school nurse will be checking students for signs and symptoms of the highly contagious illness.

Pertussis usually begins with cold symptoms and a cough, which becomes much worse over 1-2 weeks. Symptoms usually include a long series of coughs (“coughing fits”) followed by a whooping noise, though not everyone will develop the “whoop.” People with pertussis may have a series of coughs followed by vomiting, turning blue, or difficulty catching a breath. The cough is often worse at night and cough medicines usually do not help alleviate the cough.

Children are typically vaccinated against pertussis with their childhood shots, but that protection can wane as they get older.

Anyone who thinks they or their children have symptoms of pertussis should contact their primary care doctor.