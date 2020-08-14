Case enables phone to crawl to charging pad

by: CNN

(CNN) — If you ever wished your cell phone was more like a Roomba, which knows when to recharge, you may be in luck!

Researchers in Korea have invented a case that helps a smartphone crawl to a charger when the battery is low.

The scientists at Seoul National University’s biorobotics lab call their invention the case crawler.

Right now, the case crawler can only scamper forward in the direction of a charging pad if it’s set up on your desk.

In the future, developers hope the miniature robot will be able to return to the owner when fully charged.

The case crawler adds a little over a half inch to the phone’s size, but it can carry more than 13 times its own weight.

That’s plenty to carry almost any smartphone on the market.

The case crawler isn’t on the market yet, but it does demonstrate the potential of using small robots in real-world applications.

