CARTHAGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, September 14, State Police arrested 29-year-old Tyler Henson, of Carthage, accused of having sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 17, in the town of Pamelia.

Henson was charged with three counts of third-degree Rape, and two counts of third-degree Criminal Sex Act both felonies.

Henson was arraigned in the city of Watertown Court and was released on his own recognizance.