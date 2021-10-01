Carthage man arrested on rape charges with 16-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have arrested a local man on rape charges on the felony level.

According to New York State Police, Kyle J. Early, age 28, from Carthage New York has been accused of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old. The teenager, State Police confirmed, is from the town of LeRary.

Subsequently, Early was arrested on September 28 for two counts of Rape in the Third Degree, a class “E” felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Early was issued an appearance ticket after being charged. He is scheduled to appear in the town of LeRay Court on October 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19