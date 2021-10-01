Carthage man arrested on rape charges with 16-year-old

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have arrested a local man on rape charges on the felony level.

According to New York State Police, Kyle J. Early, age 28, from Carthage New York has been accused of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old. The teenager, State Police confirmed, is from the town of LeRary.

Subsequently, Early was arrested on September 28 for two counts of Rape in the Third Degree, a class “E” felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Early was issued an appearance ticket after being charged. He is scheduled to appear in the town of LeRay Court on October 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.