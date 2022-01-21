Carthage man arrested on numerous child sex abuse charges

by: , Richard Roman

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI/NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested a man following a child abuse investigation in the North Country. Police say Michael J. Rosas, 38, of Carthage is accused of being involved in the sexual exploitation of children.  

Charged:

  • First degree dissemination of an unlawful surveillance Image (felony)
  • Second degree unlawful Surveillance (felony)
  • Possession of a sexual performance by child (felony)
  • Forcible touching (misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Rosas was arraigned in the City of Watertown Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail on a $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Watertown Court on January 28.

New York State Police were assisted in the investigation by the FBI, Fort Drum Army CID, Jefferson County Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Service, and the Village of Carthage Police Department.

