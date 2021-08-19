Carthage man arrested, accused of child sexual abuse

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Carthage was arrested by state authorities this week following alleged sexual abuse.

New York State Police arrested Christopher R. Ayers, 35, from Carthage on August 18 after he was accused on having sexual contact with a female under the age of 11. According to police, this occurred on two separate occasions.

Charges:

  • Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Felony)

Following his arrest, Ayers was remanded to the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000 cash, $20,000 or $40,000 secure bond.

