ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just days away and News10 is speaking with the candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Democrat Carrie Woerner is trying to win re-election to the 113th Assembly district for the fourth time. She’s going up against democrat Dave Catalfamo for the second election in a row.

Woerner said the economy and public safety are two of her top priorities. She admits crime is up and bail reform has not helped the situation.

“We have to continue to work on building back into the criminal justice system a sense of accountability that if you break the law, there is a consequence,” said Woerner. She adds, “It has to be fair but it has to be functional.”

Woerner sat down with News10 to discuss the other issues facing 113th district.