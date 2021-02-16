Carnegie Deli hot sandwiches offered at Windham Mountain

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Unlike the Carnegie Deli in Las Vegas, the one at Windham Mountain is not a brick-and-mortar store. Two restaurants offer the iconic Carnegie Deli Hot Pastrami Sandwich on their menu.

Seasons Restaurant is one of them, and along with the Hot Pastrami, they have the Hot Corned Beef and the Potato Knishes.

The second is the Mountain Express Cafeteria which only offers the Hot Pastrami.

“We would love to see this extend and add more products,” said Marisa Flynn, Carnegie Deli Brand Director. “Our sandwiches are being featured right now, with our bread, our mustard, pickles, and the knish.”

In the future, according to Flynn, they would like to open dedicated delis. For now, they are going to continue to aline with partners like Windham Mountain. Partners that represent a consumer experience like Carnegie Deli does.

“It’s about making memories. It’s about passing down good times with family members,” said Flynn. “You get parents and kids, grandparents, on the mountain together.”

The meats are all produced locally in Troy at Old World Provisions, a fourth-generation family-owned food manufacturer. Flynn says that Old World Provisions and Carnegie Deli are in lockstep regarding recipes and quality, so everything is the Carnegie way.