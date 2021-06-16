Carlton Road reopening in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, NY. (NEWS10) – Clifton Park will be reopening Carlton Road on June 16. The town’s highway department says drivers can expect the roadway to be available in the afternoon.

Parts of Carlton Road will still be blocked off due to hot asphalt needing to cool. Traffic cones will be placed showing cars where to safely drive.

Box trucks, haul trucks and tractor trailers are still not allowed to use the road.

The construction was due to a 12 inch water main rupture on June 11. Over 150 feet of the road was damaged and required full rebuild from the subbase.

