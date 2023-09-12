TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carlos Corrales-Ramirez, 20, was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing Jairo Hernandez-Sanchez, 28, on Sept. 2.

His arrest spurred controversy among public officials who brought up his past criminal history. Corrales-Ramirez, a Honduran man, was arrested in Clinton County back in March by U.S. Border Patrol for not having documentation. Authorities then discovered he was also wanted in connection to a stabbing in Maryland.

The Laurel, Md. Police Department previously told NEWS10 that Corrales-Ramirez was released from the custody of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office because the State of Maryland failed to obtain a governor’s warrant to extradite him. Corrales-Ramirez was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.