Carlisle man accused of looking into people’s home while nude

CARLISLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Steven Janesky, 57, of Carlisle for public lewdness. Troopers say they received reports that Janesky was looking into people’s windows while he was naked.

During the investigation, police say they found a small amount of crack cocaine on Janesky.

Charges:

  • Public Lewdness (misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (misdemeanor)

Janesky was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Carlisle Court on Dec. 9.

