Carjacker causes power outage at Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– A car crash knocked out power to the Aquarium of Niagara overnight. Niagara Falls police say a car lost control and snapped two utility poles next to the aquarium.

Two men who were with the car claimed they were sleeping when they woke up to a third person taking the car for a joy ride.

The car crashed while they fought for control.

Officers say the men claim the alleged carjacker ran off, but police haven’t found any evidence of that yet.

No charges are pending right now.

The aquarium did have to close, just for the day.